Drake Just Dropped Two New Songs, and One of Them Features Jay Z and Kanye West

Drake: Remember him? Ha, how could you forget? Maybe you heard he has a little album called Views from the 6 coming soon. Maybe you wanted to hear some music from it. This might just be your chance.

The Throne: Remember them? Jay Z and Kanye West? Made an album together a few years ago? Yeah, it was pretty good. Maybe you wanted to hear some more music from them. This is definitely your chance. It’s on a Drake song called “Pop Style,” and it’s mostly a Kanye verse (Jay has two bars).

Videos by VICE

Drake just tweeted a link to “Pop Style,” along with a link to another song called “One Dance,” featuring Nigerian pop star Wizkid and a sample of UK singer Kyla and Paleface’s 2009 song “Do You Mind.” Check them both out via Apple Music, by following Drake’s links, below:

Follow Noisey on Twitter.