Drake Just Dropped “Draft Day”, a response to Jay Z

Drake only put out his third record a few months ago and he’s currently on a world tour, but that hasn’t stopped him dropping tracks on Soundcloud whenever he gets a spare five-minutes in between Twitter rants. Since the release of Nothing Was The Same, Drake has dropped “Trophies”, “Never Satisfied” with Future, “Who Do You Love” with YG, and now “Draft Day” a song that features the lyric “last night I tried some raw oysters”.

OFC, Drake’s culinary voyage will not be in the headlines. It’s either this line – “If I left this shit to Chance / I would have picked a name like Chance the Rapper” – that will perpetuate every beef-feasting blog.

Or – “I do it for the hits, not the misses / that’s for the married folk” (referring to Jay Z’s diss on We Made It towards Drake in which he called him Ms Drizzy)

Or – “Jennifer Lawrence you could really get it”. It guess it depends whether you’re reading XXL or TMZ.

Drake and Jay have always seemed pretty tight. Jay’s featured on a bunch of Drake’s tracks, Drake was the only rap feature on the Beyoncé record. Does anyone have any illuminati based theories about why they’re gently joshing each other all of a sudden. I need to read that.

