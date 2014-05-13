Drake and His Bearded White Friend OB Put Out a New Song Called “Thotful”

One of the super tight things about being friends with Drake means that you get to live an endless life of excess, privilege, and carefree, frat-dude goofiness. This means that if you are OB O’Brien, the bearded white dude in Drake’s crew who kinda looks like Dan Deacon and/or our Canadian editor Slava Pastuk, one day you will be allowed to rap a 16-bar verse on Drake’s remix of Tinashe’s “2 On,” which will then morph into a song called “Thotful,” because in addition to putting his friends on, Drake has the same internet that you and I do, and he uses that internet to keep up with rap jokes. OB also got to make his own song, “Hazelton Trump,” which is not as good as “2 On/Thotful,” because he is the goofy, bearded white dude in Drake’s crew and not Drake himself. The songs are below. For maximum effect, listen to them while perusing this Tumblr of all the pictures Drake has liked on Instagram.

Follow Drew on Twitter – @drewmillard