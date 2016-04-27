Holy Shit, Drake Just Dropped the Tracklist for ‘VIEWS’



Photo via Instagram



UPDATE: According to a Universal representative the album is officially entitled VIEWS and no longer Views From The 6.

With anticipation mounting, and the release of Views ever so close, Drake has decided to release the tracklist for the new album. It looks like the album will be 20 tracks deep with some very familiar songs that leaked prior including “Pop Style,” “Faithful,” “One Dance” and “Controlla.” Oh shit, “Hotline Bling” is in here too. So that’s like a whole 16 new songs for us to determine if this is an instant classic. Or a whole lot of songs for Drake to disappoint us with. Check the tracklist below.





Byron Yan is a writer from Toronto. Follow him on Twitter.