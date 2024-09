Above Average’s popular web series “Sound Advice” just returned this week—and their first guest is one of Noisey’s favorite people in the entire world, Drake. The show, which features Saturday Night Live cast member Vanessa Bayer (and was co-created with Noisey contributor Jonah Bayer) as a terrible PR consultant named Janessa Slater. In the clip, she gives him adivce on dating and starting from the bottom. Somehow there’s no mention of lint rollers, though. Watch it below.