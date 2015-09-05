Listen to Drake’s Remix of The Weeknd’s “Tell Your Friends”

Drake’s OVO Sound show on Apple Music has been full of surprises, from the first edition’s stream of unexpected remixes to week two’s one-two punch of the Meek Mill diss and the ubiquitous summer jam “Hotline Bling” and beyond. This week’s show didn’t disappoint: near the end of the first hour, the Kanye West beat for the Weeknd’s “Tell Your Friends” came in a touch slower than the album version, and Drake came on in full Take Care mode pining for a girl’s affection with plush one-liners like “You remind me of Jane Birkin.” Stream Drake’s “Tell All Your Friends” remix below.