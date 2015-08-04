Donnie Trumpet Gives D.R.A.M.’s “$” a Lush Makeover

Virginia rapper/singer D.R.A.M. is having a good year; he’s a guest on Donnie Trumpet and the Social Experiment’s excellent Surf, and Drake just released a sorta-remix of his song “Cha Cha” in the wildly popular “Hotline Bling.” His star’s on the rise, and today he looks back on an older cut with the help of a friend. D.R.A.M. just slid out a new mix of #1EPICSUMMER highlight “$” outfitted with lavish new horns from the Social Experiment’s Donnie Trumpet. The new mix gives the song a delicacy, depth and sadness the original hinted at but didn’t quite grasp. Stream D.R.A.M. and Donnie Trumpet’s “$” below.