Adorable Baby D.R.A.M. Grows into Lovable Adult D.R.A.M. in the Video for “$” Featuring Donnie Trumpet

D.R.A.M.’s music has always had the familiar sheen of a warm afternoon barbecue with family, and ever since he linked up with Donnie Trumpet and the latter’s Social Experiment pals to round it out, it’s only grown to be more that way. D.R.A.M.’s songs are like a homecoming. So what better way to celebrate the rework of his single “$” than a trip through the Hampton, Virginia singer/rapper’s home video history? In the video, we see apparently real footage of D.R.A.M. on the mic as a baby, a small child, a teenager in church, a slightly older teenager in church, etc. And then he heads home, smiling, in the present day, to greet family. It’s beautiful and moving and a perfect way to strike the tone of the song: This, this right here, is exactly what should make any of us want to get up and get money.

This version of “$” lands alongside several other cuts with Donnie Trumpet and his band, including a reworked version of “Caretaker” featuring SZA, on D.R.A.M.’s Gahdamn EP, which comes out Friday. If you just stumbled across D.R.A.M.’s name yesterday when he briefly became a trending topic on Twitter (via Drake jacking/interpreting his song “Cha Cha” to make “Hotline Bling”), go ahead and watch this video to get a full family history, read up on him here, and you’ll be an expert in time for Friday. Check it out below:

