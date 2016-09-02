Drama! Nicki Tweets About Beyoncé’s Instagram Comment About Jay Z’s Tweet About Chris Brown’s Snapchat Story

This article is part of #ClickDay on Noisey, where we celebrate the shameless art of tabloid journalism.

Is there any drama like social media drama? Last night, Nicki Minaj sent out a scathing tweet to her 20 million followers, apparently blasting Beyoncé’s Instagram comment that is allegedly in reference to a tweet from her husband Jay Z regarding a controversial Snapchat story from Chris Brown.

Brown’s Snapchat story comes just days after Diplo also faced criticism on Snapchat after Drake Instagrammed a screenshot of a tweet by Katy Perry about the drama over Taylor Swift’s subtweet about Justin Bieber. Bieber then posted (and later deleted) a tweet that seemed to be aimed at a photo posted on One Direction’s official Facebook page.

But wait. It gets better.

Apparently, One Direction’s Facebook post was in response to a Vine posted by Lady Gaga, who later updated her Qwetlr account about Merlina Gromez’s scandalous comment on LivMatch that called out a Flurp that rapper/actor J. Didry made earlier in the week, using the #BlurnLivesBlafer hashblag.

Woah. Then, EDM artist Cralvrin Haaaaaaarris got in on the action via Murrty, sending out a series of Murrtexts and one Murrstream. That’s when Grammy Award winner Madelrrp got involved with a Murrgram of her own. She later re-Clurffed the original @ Clurf from Kramdye Rwest.



We will continue to update this story as the celebs do things we can embed onto our website for free.