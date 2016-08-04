Dreezy, Who Is So Cool, Rides Around and Chills With Gucci Mane in the Video for “We Gon Ride”

Man, Dreezy is so cool. The Chicago rapper had been tearing it up for a couple years before the release of No Hard Feelings a couple weeks back and the album just pushed that trend further, tracks like “Body” and “Close to You” starting to break through into the mainstream.

“We Gon Ride” was always a standout from the record, though. The Gucci Mane-featuring track showcased everything that makes her a force: effortless flow, dismissively imperious lyrics, and, this time via Southside, massive production. And, yeah, Gucci made sense for a collab, and not just because he’s seemingly everywhere right now on account of literally never sleeping.

Videos by VICE

This morning she dropped the video to “We Gon Ride” and it’s basically just a very dope four minutes of Dreezy rolling around in a convertible before running into Gucci and buying chains. It’s the video the track asked for. Check it out below and read our interview with Dreezy right here.