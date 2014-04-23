Driving Ferraris with Thai Royalists

As the conflict in Thailand intensifies, VICE News goes deep into the lives of the rich and powerful royalists of Bangkok, who are fighting to keep the old order from crumbling. These Bangkok elite have long aligned themselves with the most potent symbol of Thai unity – King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the world’s longest-ruling current monarch.

The royalists’ fanatical devotion to the king has long assured them of an unquestionable claim to represent the country. But that’s changing rapidly, and the country’s political climate is inspiring PDRC leaders Nat and Victor, two young, Ferrari-driving multimillionaires, to go out to the streets – and into a violent and unpredictable future. How long will they be able to hold on to power?