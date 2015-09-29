Drop Everything and Hit the Dance Floor With Dolores Haze’s Latest Single, “Touch Me”

What is it about Sweden and pop music? For some reason, the Swedes are really, really skilled at churning out pop goddesses like Robyn and Tove Lo and infecting speaker systems all over Europe with bouncy, addictive tracks that even the most crabby-faced club-goers can’t help but bob along to. A recent addition to that catalogue of Swedish pop queens is Dolores Haze—a group of chicks with the umph of the Spice Girls but dirtier and more punk. We’ve been fans of these ladies for a while now and the fandom only increases with the release of their latest single “Touch Me”—streaming exclusively below.

“Touch Me” is the first single from their upcoming debut album The Haze is Forever and if the track is anything like the rest of the album, we can’t wait to listen to that bad boy when it drops in November. “Touch Me” is grooving and deliciously dark, driven by breathy and melancholic vocals that surge into cathartic energy with every chorus. Basically, this is a track that’ll effectively plunge you into the middle of your very own imaginary epic montage—and for a regular ol’ Tuesday, that’s pretty good news.