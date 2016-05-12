Dude, How Good Is the Chance the Rapper Album About to Be?

It’s confirmed: With the release of the newest single “No Problem,” featuring Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, Chance 3 is looking fucking lit. The album’s only a few hours away, and, holy shit, guys, how good is it about to be?

Dawg, did you hear that sample in “No Problem”? DAWG.

DID YOU HEAR THAT LIL WAYNE VERSE?

“INSIDE OF THE MAYBACH LOOK LIKE IT CAME OUT OF IKEA”? My guy how is this even real.

And “Blessings?” “ANGELS?” Buddy. Buddyyyyyyy.

Man, it’s crazy how this is really about to be the best album of all time.

Like, this album is seriously going to be like the moment when Prometheus stole fire from the gods and brought it to earth.

If VIEWS is the story of a man-baby sitting on a high-rise, then Chance 3 is the tale of a rapper who sonned every rapper on earth. From the sky

When this album comes out, Donald Trump is going to explode. Just boom, that’s it, no more Trump.

Do you guys remember how happy everyone was at the end of Apollo 13 when the astronauts come back to Earth and everyone lives? Welcome to #Chance3.

Bruh, you ever seen Point Break?

Listening to this project is going to be like watching all seven Fast and the Furious movies at the same motherfucking time.

This is going to be like Gandalf fighting the Balrog in the Lord of the Rings ON ACID.

This project is going to be better than the theme music to Game of Thrones.

This tape gonna hit harder than the horns in the Inception trailer

Dude I bet Young Thug is gonna be on it.

Dude, I bet Kanye is gonna be on it.

DUDE, 100 percent Migos will be on it.

Yo, Lil B is definitely gonna be on this.

You know who else, probably? Kendrick. Lamar.

Man, remember when Busta Rhymes was on Surf? That was tight.

Wait, TAYLOR SWIFT IS ON IT???!????

No but one word: BIEBER.

BEYONCÉ? BEYONCÉ? MOTHERFUCKING BEYONCÉ?

This is like an audio-only version of Oprah’s Super Soul Sundays.

This is like the Soul Train greatest hits.

This is like the Bible’s greatest hits.

You know when Moses parted the Red Sea? Like that, but crazier.

When Jesus walked on water? Bet.

Fam, when Jesus CAME BACK FROM THE DEAD? Doubt the fuck not.

You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to understand that this Chance project is going to feel like you’re riding in a rocket to Mars.

This project is gonna be so good it’s gonna get Obama a third term.

You know that scene in Independence Day where they blow up the White House? That’s what’s going to happen when they pass Obama the aux.

DOG HAVE YOU EVER BEEN IN A HOT AIR BALLOON?

Kyle Kramer, Eric Sundermann, and Jabbari Weekes are very excited.