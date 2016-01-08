Dune Messiah’s New Song “Little” is Bleakly Honest Neo-Folk

Named for the Frank Herbert sci-fi novel that takes place on a barren, desolate world covered in sand, it’s no surprise that Copenhagen-based Magnus Westergaard’s neo-folk project Dune Messiah tugs us through an intimate and innately dark depiction of isolation in the big city.

Dune Messiah draws inspiration from Leonard Cohen and country post punkers such as The Gun Club and 16 Horsepower, fusing vocals and guitar strumming to concoct a subtle intensity with ominousness slumbering just beneath the surface.

Videos by VICE

“Little” is the first track off of the self-titled debut EP Dune Messiah, and the video, made in collaboration with performance artist Madeleine Kate McGowan, mirrors these vibes through a somber chronicling of urban neurosis that ranges from naggingly honest loneliness in a shopping mall surrounded by people, to manic Lee Harvey Oswald-esque rifleplay.

Catch Dune Messiah at the release party on March 4th, in Christiania’s Børneteater.