Eagles of Death Metal Issue Statement About Paris Attacks: “Vive La Musique, Vive La Liberté, Vive La France”

Following the Paris shooting at an Eagles of Death Metal concert at the city’s Bataclan theater, the band has issued a statement on Twitter offering thanks for the support they received and announcing that all upcoming EODM shows have been put on hold for the time being. The terrorist attack, which left 89 dead at the theater alone, including EODM merch manager Nick Alexander, was part of a larger wave of attacks throughout Paris that killed 128 people and that have left the international community reeling.

In the statement, the band notes that while the members are home safe, they “are horrified and still trying to come to terms with what happened in France.” They thank US and French authorities for their support and add, addressing fans, victims, and “all those affected by terrorism,” “we are proud to stand together, with our new family, now united by a common goal of love and compassion.”

Along with a French flag punctuated by rock and peace hand symbols, they concluded, “Vive la musique, vive la liberté, vive la France, and vive EODM.”

