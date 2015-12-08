Watch Eagles of Death Metal Play Alongside U2 in Paris Last Night

Last night, Eagles of Death Metal took to the stage in Paris for the first time since the deadly attacks during their show at the Bataclan venue, and throughout the French capital.

The band appeared on stage towards the end of U2’s rescheduled headline show at the 16,000 capacity AccorHotels Arena. Lead singer Jesse Hughes embraced Bono before members of both bands joined together to perform a quite overwhelming rendition of Patti Smith’s “People Have the Power” and then EODM’s own “I Love You All The Time”, a song which they have encouraged bands to cover and donate income to victims of the attacks. “They were robbed of their stage three weeks ago,” said Bono, “and we would like to offer them ours tonight.”

After the show, EODM issued a statement thanking U2 for the opportunity:

“We want to offer our heartfelt thanks and appreciation for everything our brothers in U2 did for us in the aftermath of the November 13 attacks. They reminded us that the bad guys never take a day off, and therefore we rock ’n rollers cannot either…and we never will. We are incredibly grateful to U2 for providing us the opportunity to return to Paris so quickly, and to share in the healing power of rock ‘n roll with so many of the beautiful people – nos amis – of this great city. Thank you to Bono, The Edge, Larry and Adam, thank you to their wonderful management, thank you to France, and thank you to everyone in the world who continues to prove that love, joy, and music will always overcome terror and evil. We look forward to fighting the good fight on many more fronts very soon, especially when we pick up our tour in 2016. See you again in February, Paris.”

VICE interviewed the Eagles of Death Metal following the tragic events that took place that night, and you can watch that here. For now, here is some fan footage of last night’s performance.