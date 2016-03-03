Earl Sweatshirt Opens Up a Portal Into His Worldy Discography in Debut Boiler Room DJ Set

As performing names go, Thebe Kgositsile is at the top of the game. As a rapper, he performs as Earl Sweatshirt. As a Soundcloud artist, he uploads as Important_Man464. And now, as a DJ, he’s spinning records under the name: Earl Fletcher.

DJ Earl Fletcher’s first performance – read: musical blessing to the earth – took place at the Boiler Room in Los Angeles. These Boiler Room sets are often interesting, as they offer an insight into the listening habits of your favourite artists. Earl Fletcher’s is no different. Throughout the hour long set, he offers up classic Lil Wayne cuts, the Lil B deep jams he has been known to love, and mixes it all together with sunny slabs of funk, soul, and jazz. In doing so, he sketches the aural foundation of last year’s I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside and his debut release Doris. It’s almost as if a portal has been opened up into the sounds that were probably ringing out through his darkened Los Angeles home while those records were being forged.

You can watch the video below.