Earl Sweatshirt Considers His Own Mortality, Because of Course He Does, on New Adult Swim Single “Balance”

The Adult Swim singles series has been almost impossibly strong this year. Thenolnious Martin and Joey Purp’s “Bomaye” was as strong as anything from Save Money this year; Against Me! gave a glimpse into their new record on “Haunting, Haunted, Haunts;” Blanck Mass dropped around eight minutes of frenetic noise on “D7-D5;” plus there was the swooning collaboration between Ryan Hemsworth, Keaton Henson and Mitski.

This morning, the 13th installment of the series dropped with Earl Sweatshirt’s Knxwledge-featuring “Balance.” It’s a quick hit, coming in at under 90 seconds, but that doesn’t stop Earl from contemplating his own mortality, returning to his hook: “I’ve been tryna tell a different story / Find balance and I’m tipping off / And tell grandma I be with her shortly.” Knxwledge’s beat is as lazily jazzy as anything that Earl has worked over, nonchalantly world-weary.

Listen to it below.

