Watch Earl Sweatshirt’s Video for “Grief”

Late last night, Earl Sweatshirt announced that he’ll be dropping a new album next week on March 23, and it’s called I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside. It’s a surprise album, baby! And you can pre-order it on iTunes, baby! Earl also put out a pretty sweet new song and video for a track called “Grief.” In typical Earl fashion, this shit bangs, but carries the introspective tone of waking up in the middle of the night from a stress dream, thinking that every decision you’ve ever made is the wrong one. Watch “Grief” below.

And here’s the tracklist for I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside.

1. Huey

2. Mantra

3. Faucet

4. Grief

5. Off Top

6. Grown Ups [ft. Dash]

7. AM // Radio [ft. Wiki]

8. Inside

9. Dna [ft. Na’kel]

10. Wool [ft. Vince Staples]