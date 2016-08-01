Earl Sweatshirt Has Uploaded a Random Ass Beat to Apple Music

When an artist uploads a new track to a streaming service, it’s usually announced with unprecedented levels of attention. Think Kanye releasing The Life of Pablo to TIDAL and the collective rap world being cased in ultra light beams (and memes), or the subsequent level of disappointment that rose after Drake put VIEWS out through Apple Music. Granted, Earl Sweatshirt isn’t as world renowned as those two artists, but it is a little surprising to see the form his latest release has taken.

Titled simply “Pelicula”—which is Spanish for movie—the track is a one-minute beat that seems to be more fitting for Sweatshirt’s production pseudonym “randomblackdude”, because it is just sounds without any words. Perhaps what’s more confusing though is the release has arrived without any information. Is it from a new album? Will Earl share it on Twitter? Was this uploaded early by mistake, like last year’s details for I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside? Earl, if you’re awake and reading this, is it too late? Whatever the case, the track itself, however short and sweet, shows the progress Sweatshirt’s been making with his production. There’s a hella flawless transition, some vibes that recall DOOM, and those stanky-ass chords that made early Odd Future tracks so irresistibly smooth.