WOAH, Earl Sweatshirt Just Put out Two Songs

An hour ago Earl Sweatshirt tweeted “search important_man464 on Soundcloud if you like Christ”. I’m ambivalent toward Christ but, whatever, I followed his instructions and found the Soundcloud page. Two tracks appeared. The first is, which is above, features Mac Miller and Vince Staples.

This is my favourite line from the track – “If I die tonight then tell my Mom I was a pretty bitch”.

This is the second. It’s called “*SONG FROM 2012 HIGH 6AM RAMBLING AT THE 5TH*”. It’s probably a song from 2012 recorded while Earl was high at 6AM rambling at somewhere called the 5th – but I don’t want to assume.