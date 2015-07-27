Watch Earl Sweatshirt Punch an Overly Aggressive Dude Who Jumped on Stage in Australia

Over the weekend at a tour stop in Australia, a fan jumped on stage at Earl Sweatshirt’s concert in Sydney. It looks like he attempted to hug Earl, but with the tact of someone who’s high on cocaine and telling you the same facts about airplanes over and over again (“Isn’t it crazy to think that they’re just, like, buidings, man?!”)

A rep from Earl’s camp tells Pitchfork that the “fan is not hugging him. He approached from behind and his arms are around Earl’s neck and face.” Earl then took to Twitter to clarify:

keep your hands to yourself and don’t sneak up on niggas in the middle of soul bearing — EARL (@earlxsweat) July 26, 2015

I’m not a tough guy!! I don’t like my personal space breached just like you. just respect niggas out here man not just me respect everybody — EARL (@earlxsweat) July 26, 2015

He makes some good points. Now watch Earl knock the idiot out below.