Watch Earl Sweatshirt Punch an Overly Aggressive Dude Who Jumped on Stage in Australia

Over the weekend at a tour stop in Australia, a fan jumped on stage at Earl Sweatshirt’s concert in Sydney. It looks like he attempted to hug Earl, but with the tact of someone who’s high on cocaine and telling you the same facts about airplanes over and over again (“Isn’t it crazy to think that they’re just, like, buidings, man?!”)
A rep from Earl’s camp tells Pitchfork that the “fan is not hugging him. He approached from behind and his arms are around Earl’s neck and face.” Earl then took to Twitter to clarify:
Videos by VICE
He makes some good points. Now watch Earl knock the idiot out below.