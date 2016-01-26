Listen: Earl Sweatshirt Samples Kanye West and Flying Lotus on Three New Tracks

A couple months back Earl Sweatshirt announced that he wanted to release a new project under a new name. “It’s not about hating my past, I just found a flight name that makes me laugh more than Earl Sweatshirt does,” he said. “I ain’t finna tell y’all till I got some new music to drop with it. Just be on standby.” That day still hasn’t arrived, but last night his Soundcloud account, which has the tongue-in-cheek, faux self-aggrandising name “important_man464”, increased its ranks with three new tracks.

The first, titled “WIND IN MY SAILS”, sees Earl spitting with many a biblical reference – Moses, Satan, God, repent, hell – as he further steadies his hold on his monotonous flow, steering it into unchartered territory, over an instrumental (which samples FlyLo’s Captain Murphy project) that’s a little lighter than what we were presented on last year’s sophomore album I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside.

Videos by VICE

Since they don’t feature any raps, the other two tracks are more suited to Earl’s production moniker, Random Black Dude. “Barry”, flips Kanye’s “Barry Bonds” – or rather, slows it down into a glitchy drawl, as though it’s crawling down the pavement like a slug that’s melting further into the asphalt with each step it takes. Like “WIND INY MY SAILS”, the third track, “SKRT SKRT”, moves the lethargic sound beyond what we heard on last year’s one-off release “Solace” and into something with a little more breathing space, like a splash of cooling mountain spring water on your face in the midst of calamity. Listen below.