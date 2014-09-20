Earth Girls Are Easy

PAGE LEFT: Betsey Johnson dress, suspenders from the Sock Man, Elle Macpherson Intimates underwear, vintage bracelet, purse from Cherry Vintage PAGE RIGHT: Dress from Gabriel Held Vintage, Ash boots
PHOTOS BY BRIANNA CAPOZZI
STYLING: HALEY WOLLENS
Photo Assistant: Amanda Chu; Stylist Assistant: Beth Kircher; Graphic Design: Ed Benitez
Models: Aerial East, Alex Niemetz, Ana Castelo at Marilyn, Julia Burlingham, Jane Moseley, Julia Fox, Kay Kasparhauser Goldberg, Kristy Ann Muniz, Phoebe Pritchett, Rebekah Underhill at ReQuest
Videos by VICE
Special Thanks to Tarik Laziz at the Color House
PAGE LEFT: Mimi’s Beer coat, Louis Vuitton shoes, Prada purse PAGE RIGHT: Betsey Johnson tank top, Falke tights, Nina Ricci shoes from BlackBox New York; Alexander Wang top, skirt from Cherry Vintage, Frederick’s of Hollywood underwear, Klawtex gloves, David Yurman necklace
PAGE LEFT: Betsey Johnson dress, Cosabella bra, shorts from Cherry Vintage, Hanro underwear, socks from the Sock Man, Cheap Monday boots, earrings from Cherry Vintage, Arielle de Pinto necklace; Vintage T-shirt, TraxNYC necklace PAGE RIGHT: Betsey Johnson dress, Cosabella bra, shorts from Cherry Vintage, Hanro underwear, socks from the Sock Man, Cheap Monday boots, earrings from Cherry Vintage, Arielle de Pinto necklace
Calvin Klein shoes
PAGE LEFT: Adam Selman dress, Falke tights; Tessa Edwards boa PAGE RIGHT: Versace dress from Gabriel Held Vintage, vintage shoes
PAGE LEFT: Hanro underwear PAGE RIGHT: Acne jeans, vintage boots, Adrienne Landau gloves; Alexander Wang shorts, Repetto shoes, Adrienne Landau gloves
Vintage garter and top, Cosabella underwear, Falke tights, Sergio Rossi boots from BlackBox New York
Alexander Wang top, Adrienne Landau stole, Frederick’s of Hollywood underwear, Klawtex gloves
PAGE LEFT: Caché top, pants from Gabriel Held Vintage, Rachel Comey belt PAGE RIGHT: ROW 1: Adrienne Landau hat and coat, Cosabella bra and underwear, Falke tights, Sergio Rossi boots from BlackBox New York; top and denim underwear from Cherry Vintage; Katie Gallagher top, Ashish skirt, Cosabella bra and underwear, Falke tights, Robert Clergie boots ROW 2: Adrienne Landau fur muff and belt, Franziska Fox skirt, Falke tights, vintage shoes; Caché top, pants from Gabriel Held Vintage, Rachel Comey belt, vintage jewelry; Dress from Gabriel Held Vintage, Ash boots ROW 3: Franziska Fox top, vintage skirt, Falke tights; Alexander Wang top, skirt from Cherry Vintage, Frederick’s of Hollywood underwear, Klawtex gloves, David Yurman necklace; top from Cherry Vintage
PAGE LEFT: Tessa Edwards robe; Mimi’s Beer coat, Louis Vuitton shoes PAGE RIGHT: Caché top, pants from Gabriel Held Vintage, Rachel Comey belt
Tessa Edwards robe, Adidas sneakers