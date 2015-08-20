The Lunch Boxes of Mexico’s Office Workers

Arturo, 39 years old. Chicken stew with lemon and vegetables.

In Mexico there is a word for the most universal type of worker: the “godínez”. It’s a derogatory term used to describe the kind of people who keep businesses running but see none of the rewards. The pencil pushers, if you will.

Monday through Friday, you can see the so-called godínez pacing up and down Paseo de la Reforma, a street known for being home to Mexico’s rich and powerful. These employees, with their lanyards swinging and lunch boxes tucked under their arms, aren’t the rich nor the powerful – they’re mainly the ones doing their bosses’ bidding.

To get a little insight into the lives of these people, we asked some of them to show us what sort of lunch gets them through a gruelling day at work.

Antonio, 21 years old. Paleta Payaso. “It’s not payday yet.”

Fernanda, 25 years old. Bananas, boiled egg and lime.

Ramón, 33 years old. Salmon, tomatoes and pineapples.

Gerardo, 47 years old. Breakfast cereal and an apple.

Luis, 19 years old. Canned tuna with tomatoes, toast and habanero pepper.

Laura, 42 years old. Chicken with mole sauce and beans.

Andrea, 18 years old. Quesadillas and jalapeños.