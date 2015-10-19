Let Edhochuli’s Album, ‘Dream Warriors,’ Pound You Over the Head

Edhochuli is the perfect band to put on when you have a shit-ton of pent up energy and are not quite sure what to do with it. Depending on what you’re in the mood for, the Pennsylvania four-piece has got you covered. Through six songs on their new album, Dream Warriors, the band drifts between long stretches of trippy instrumental onslaught before ending up in some weird prog-rock territory. Sometimes they’ll dip into metally riffs or hardcore breakdowns. There’s stonery psych-rock, old-fashioned screamo, and just about everything in between thrown into Edhochuli’s musical jumble.

Stream Dream Warriors below and let it pound you over the head. Order the album from A-F Records right here.