Election Day in Turkey: Ballots, Watchdogs and Fraud

After many turbulent weeks of campaigning amid protests, charges of corruption and online censorship, election day finally arrived in Turkey. People in Istanbul had been talking about it like the season finale of some exhaustive, all-encompassing soap opera.

VICE News correspondant Tim Pool went to Istanbul to check out polling stations and the city’s main election center. He found a largely analog election process, vulnerable to all kinds of voter fraud – citizen watchdog groups are the only line of defence against widespread election rigging. Tim caught up with one of these organisations, Vote & Beyond, as it monitored the elections.