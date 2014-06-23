VICE
A Suicide Bomber Tried to Kill the Head of Afghanistan’s High Peace Council

Although polling day passed smoothly in Kabul, the Taliban are still keen to show their power to strike within the capital. Early Saturday morning, a suicide bomber struck the convoy of Masoom Stanikzai, the head of Afghanistan’s High Peace Council, who is responsible for peace negotiations with the Taliban.

Stanikzai survived, but the attacker and a bystander outside of Kabul’s Dawat University were killed and three were injured. VICE News was the only news crew allowed through the police line to witness the aftermath.

