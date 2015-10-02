Introducing Soulful Songstress Elisa Coia and Her Debut EP ‘These Days’





Thus far Elisa Coia—a Rhode Island singer whose vocals share the heady ease and soulful pull of Lianne La Havas—has released just two tunes: “This Human Ache” and “These Days,” but it was enough to get us hooked. The latter tune is the title track of her debut EP which we’re premiering below, essentially revealing the third track in the collection “The Darkness.”

The 23 year old Brooklyn-based songbird had this to say about the release: “These songs were written during a period of isolation and depression in that blurry space between consciousness and paranoia. These songs are not about love.”

Well there’s the definitive take: they might not be about love, but every unforced vocal run and dreamy lilt is packed with emotional punch.