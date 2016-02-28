Elton John and Lady Gaga Came Together to Perform “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me”

This past Saturday, Elton John threw a free show in the center of Los Angeles on the Sunset Strip as thanks to the city, and their support for his AIDS foundation and its Academy Awards viewing party. It was a packed, hour long show filled with some of Elton’s most memorable tracks. As if getting a free performance by one of the greatest musicians of all time, LA was also treated to the vocal stylings of Lady Gaga, who came onstage to join Elton for a duet of “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me.” Both musicians compliment each other’s work really well, giving hope that the two will do more ala Gaga’s time with Tony Bennett.

