Embrace Your Inner Angry Emo Teen With Manic Pixi’s ‘Iron Heart’

Let me level with you for a second: We are all just trash living in this dumpster we call a planet, one garbage fire away from death. Lucky for us Brooklyn’s very own Manic Pixi are not trash. Sure, their brand of alt-pop punk endears them to be one of those bands you keep in a hidden folder on your phone. But, I am here to say, embrace the embarrassing and open yourself up to the possibility of enjoying something your peers may wrongly look down on.

With the Brooklyn band’s latest album, Iron Heart, vocalist Kat Hamilton sounds like she’s the younger sister of Hayley Williams, Avril Lavigne, and the Veronicas over songs like “Adult Self” and “Pearls.” While the rest of Manic Pixi–which similar to Paramore being the backing band for Hayley Williams–are basically just a backing band for Hamilton. But they are still awesome and together have crafted a catchy pop-punk album that will definitely have your inner emo teenage self, ready to break up with someone and move on with your life.

“My favorite aspect of Iron Heart is the fact that the record was a true group effort” said Hamilton. It’s an amalgamation of our collective hivemind. Where most bands would falter trying to do too much, our differences fit together like puzzle pieces. That doesn’t mean we didn’t face conflict trying to figure it out though. But even when one of us thought that something was ‘too much’ or ‘not enough,’ we respected each other’s talents and artistry above all. We always fight for one another’s brilliance [because] we are friends first [and a] band second.”

Let go your preconcieved notions and just give this album a listen. You don’t have to tell anyone about it if you don’t want to.