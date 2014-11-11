Eminem feat. Danny Brown, DeJ Loaf, Big Sean, and Royce da 5’9″: “Detroit Vs. Everybody”

When Eminem, arguably the greatest rapper of all time, hits you up for a feature, you deliver the verse of your life or else. On his new cut “Detroit Vs. Everybody,” Em enlists Big Sean, Danny Brown, Dej Loaf, and his Shady Records compatriot Royce da 5’9″ for what’s easily the most interesting move Shady’s made in years. The highlight of the track is probably Brown, who slowly works his way into a frenzy, only to pass the mic to Eminem, who raps about J. Dilla, why he loves Detroit, and also senseless violence (obviously), but in a way that indicates more self-awareness than he’s shown since the days of The Marshall Mathers LP. Note that the track takes its name from the popular Detroit clothing brand, whose mission is to “demand the respect Detroit rightfully deserves.”

Listen the track below.