Emmecosta’s “Thousands of Me” is a Tale of Love, Loss and Murder

The post-club Gothenburg-based trio of Italians, Emmecosta, is back and up to their old tricks and antics. By that we mean slapping down tight, introspective beats and pairing them with gripping visuals drenched in symbolism and melancholy.

What we’re physically seeing go down here in the video for “Thousands of Me” is some type of ambitious mash-up of The Exorcist and Paranormal Activity. This dude’s daughter was dead—but now? Now, she’s now an undead, zombie-faced temptress singing in a man’s voice.

That’s not important, though. What’s important is that Emmecosta’s continuing efforts to combine soulful soundscapes and subtle synth beats are working. There’s a lot to be said for contemporary electronic music – mostly bad and pretentious things – but if you bring a generation of eagerly Snapping, ‘Gramming and EDM-loving Millennials to appreciate the sound of an actual trumpet, you’re doing something right.

So after you inevitably have one too many this weekend and you’re dragging your sorry, vodka-ravaged semi-carcass to bed—stop, remember that we know what’s best for you, slap on these latest post-club vibes from Emmecosta, and let them tug you away into a state of desolate inner bliss.