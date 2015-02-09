Employees of the Month

TURNEY DUFF

Turney Duff worked on Wall Street for 15 years and is the author of the New York Times best seller The Buy Side, which Sony has optioned for film and television. He’s a featured commentator on the CNBC show The Filthy Rich Guide. Back in the day, he and his colleauges would participate in dirty, shameless insider trading, and they made piles of money doing so. Then everything went to shit, and people he knew went to prison. That’s what he wrote about for this issue, and he was kind enough to teach our readers how to do filthy insider trading themselves. Turney co-parents his daughter and currently lives in the New York area.

MOE TKACIK

Formerly a Wall Street Journal reporter, Moe co-founded the website Jezebel and has written for way more well-known outlets than she feels like listing here. She has read close to 50 books on the financial crisis, most of which are crap, and may write one of her own some day if and when she figures out what actually happened. For this issue, she wrote about how the insurance company AIG was falsely demonized back in 2009. When we asked Moe for a photo that our illustrator could draw, she sent us a picture that featured her boyfriend way more prominently than her, so we found an old one online. Hope you’re OK with it, Moe!

ANDY AND DREW MILLARD



While planning this issue, it occurred to us that we should have a smart old person explain how Wall Street works. Drew Millard (left), the features editor of Noisey, VICE’s music site, said that his dad, Andy (right), could help out. Andy Millard, CFP®, is a compulsive advice-giver and financial planner. He’s the author of two books and spreads financial sagacity through his YouTube channel, YouTube.com/Tryonite. United by the power of family and Google Docs, the two Millard men combined forces to create a guide to Wall Street in the form of an alphabetized list, widely accepted in the financial multiverse as the optimal method of conveying information.

LEE FANG

Lee Fang is an Investigative Fund Fellow at the Nation Institute and a San Francisco–based journalist covering the intersection of lobbying, politics, and political movements. Lee was the first to uncover the role of the billionaire Koch brothers in financing the Tea Party movement and multiple “astroturf” campaigns in 2009. His writing has appeared in the Nation, the Baffler, Salon, the Boston Globe, and In These Times. He’s also a co-founder of Republic Report, a blog covering corruption in American politics. For this issue Lee sent us a piece about Wall Street dicks stealing old people’s money, and of course we loved it.

KEN SILVERSTEIN

Ken Silverstein is a reporter who periodically likes to pretend he’s someone else in order to expose corruption. For Harper’s, where he was the Washington editor, he posed as a representative of the quasi-Stalinist Turkmenistan government and asked several Washington, DC, lobbying firms to help him spiff up the country’s image. (The lobbyists happily obliged.) For this issue, he spent a year investigating the alleged money-laundering operations of a Panamanian law firm. People pay him to do this, too: Ken is an investigative reporter with First Look Media and the author of the books The Secret World of Oil and The Radioactive Boy Scout.

KALYNN RUBINO

As VICE magazine’s production manager, Kalynn makes sure this lump of cold paper gets printed on time and shipped to the finest retail stores and alleys in the US. She’s a calm, warm presence in the VICE office, always quick to offer reassuring words when something goes wrong. If we could change her official title to den mother, we would, because that’s what the magazine staff sees her as: a compassionate hug machine powered by smiles; a quilt draped over our aching shoulders on a long winter’s night; an unlimited source of free, spot-on advice. We don’t dedicate issues to people, but if we did, they would all be dedicated to Kalynn, our Athena, our Gaia, our guiding light.

