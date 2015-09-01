Listen to Empress Of’s Icy Cover of “Hot N Cold” by Katy Perry

Haven’t you always wanted a moody, electronic remix of “Hot N Cold” by Katy Perry? Well, here ya go! Up-and-coming XL signee Empress Of has taken it upon herself to spit a sheet of ice all over this heat wave with a glacial drift of a cover. According to an interview with Rookie, Empress Of aka Lorely Rodriguez had toyed with the idea of covering Johnny Cash but c’mon. That’s so cliche. Luckily for us, she chose a stone cold classic by Katy Perry instead. Good choice, Empress. Stream it below via Rookie.