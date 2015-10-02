Erykah Badu Just Released a Seven Minute Remix of “Hotline Bling”

Drake once rapped about visiting Erykah Badu’s house for tea and banter “about love and what life could really be for me.” In response, Badu posted a vine of herself vibing to “Days in the East” and drinking tea from an enormous cup. Now, she’s released a seven-and-a-half minute remix of “Hotline Bling,” tweaking the lyrics to “You used to call me on my cellular device,” turning Drake’s late-night wistfulness a neo-soul jam, and adding in a skit of her answerphone including options like, “If you’re calling to beg for some shit in general, press 4,” this version is approximately 100 times more boss than the original.

Interestingly Erykah Badu’s “Hotline Bling” references the OutKast track “Ms. Jackson”—a song Andre 3000 wrote as a plea to Erykah Badu’s mother as the couple were tussling over the custody rights to their child Seven Sirius Benjamin, who has a co-writer credit on this new Badu remix. At around 4:35 there’s a smooth sample of the infamous OutKast line “forever-ever/forever-ever” which feels even more pertinent when considering the above, and that 3 Stacks probably used to call Erykah Badu on her cell-u-lar-de-vice late at night.

The remix taken from a forthcoming mixtape titled BUT YOU CAINT USE MY PHONE.

