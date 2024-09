Erykah Badu isn’t one to shy from jumping on someone’s track for a killer cover. Early last year, she got on Drake’s Hotline Bling to give the definitive, why would anyone else even bother remix, and then wrote another inspired by Drake. Today, she continues the world-crushing remix spree by getting on Kanye West’s newest track “Real Friends.” She notes on the track that the remix will appear on her new upcoming mixtape, THIS $h!t TOO EASY.

