Noisey Japan recently filmed Erykah Badu performing on stage. They mounted two small MVR cameras on enormous cranes, plus a bunch of other cameras all over the stage. She performed “On & On,” the single from her 1997 debut record Baduizm. Years after the release, Erykah still embodies the Philadelphia sound, along with the likes of Bob Power, The Roots, James Poyser, and others.

