You’re Going To Die Before Everyone At Reading Festival

Reading is ferociously, apocalyptically young. It’s basically Lord Of The Flies on Tuborg. There are 19-year-olds there that stand cynically at the back of the crowd complaining they’re “too old for this shit.”

One of the most terrifying things about all these young people is how honest their faces are. They can’t hide what’s happening: the glinted expression that arrives with coming up, the contortions of someone lost in a surrogate macrocosm. It’s all there for the world to see.

Videos by VICE

Our photographer Mary walked around Reading Festival shoving cameras in people’s faces to find out what their’s were. Here’s what she came back with:

All photos by Mary Alice. Visit her website here: mary-alice.co.uk

Follow Ryan on Twitter: @RyanBassil