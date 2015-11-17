Everyone Stream Bieber’s Album so He Wins the War Against One Direction

Let’s not beat around the bush: Noisey loves Justin Bieber. We love making jokes about his dong and jokes about his butt cheeks and jokes about pretty much everything else he does. But at the end of the day, we also take him very seriously, and one thing we don’t even want to joke about is the possibility that he might not be as good as One Direction.

As of today, Billboard reports, Justin Bieber’s new LP Purpose is set to beat One Direction’s Made In The A.M. in first week sales by about 25,000 records sold. Now, we’re all for healthy competition. We’ve been arguing over whether or not Justin or The Boys will take the top spot and whether or not Purpose is a secret Christian album. But that’s awfully close! A few streaming equivalent albums this week could tilt that number one way or the other. Shit is getting serious. It’s time to put our foot down as a publication and tell you that it’s your duty to help make sure he wins this album war. This is just the objective truth. There are four days left until the final sales are tallied. So think about how easily you can pitch in and help: Just start streaming. Remember #Cut4Bieber? This is like that, but more important and less likely to end in bodily harm. Do it for Biebs. Do it for whatever higher power you believe in.

In fact, maybe consider a few ways to chip in a little extra to increase plays for Justin over the next couple of days. Maybe you could leave your laptop open with the record playing when you go to sleep. Maybe you could rick roll everyone you know with a link to this adorable video of puppies doing the CUTEST THING EVER. Maybe you could talk your teacher into assigning a class project about interpreting Bieber lyrics. There’s a lot of routes for you to take to make sure that Justin Bieber’s Album of Certified Slappers beats the hell out of the new One Direction record. Don’t be left saying “Sorry” or having “The Feeling” that you could have done more. Win this one for Bieber. Tweet your support with the hashtag #NoiseyBeliebes. Now go forth and stream, Beliebers.

