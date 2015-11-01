Big Shocker… Everyone Was Drake for Halloween This Year

The beauty of the stunning vastness of the internet is that it allows us to follow our personal compasses through the stacks of history, to burrow deep into individualistic principalities of taste, crossing paths over key cultural and political events but otherwise flying off to parts unknown, curating interests distinctly our own. Halloween’s a great time to come together and celebrate our differences and the disparate pieces of pop culture that we identify with, the characters and the moments that carry us through the year. Let’s see what everyone came up with!

My brother dressed up as Drake pic.twitter.com/Thi2ubKkZ4 — Sammie Guizzetti (@SammieGuizzetti) October 31, 2015

I don’t think Halloween’s ready for The 6 God pic.twitter.com/KwJIMSYB6Q — Matty L (@MattJLugo) October 30, 2015

It ain’t Halloween but shordy got it in the bag #ovo @Drake pic.twitter.com/Dmvk6CAs5V — Sauce God (@Kymbooooo) October 30, 2015

I had a great time dressed as @Drake tonight! Hopefully someday this make-up will come off! pic.twitter.com/Ws2KLDi6gW — Libby Peterson (@libbympeterson) October 31, 2015

MY BROTHER IS BEING DRAKE FOR HALLOWEEN. SEND HELP IM WEAK pic.twitter.com/cYAGXEXiFz — kenna :] (@mckennasamson) October 28, 2015

KEEP IT 8 more then 92 with me (Halloween Costume for tonight) @Drake pic.twitter.com/ZMaiVstLV6 — D’Anthony Yearby (@DANTH0NY) October 24, 2015

When Clare is Drake for Halloween >>> pic.twitter.com/O2clt2XMTR — lacy (@LACYCAIN) October 29, 2015

My Pre Calc Teacher Is Drake From Hotline Bling For Halloween pic.twitter.com/tbo7OcZGFD — G Maya (@JealousOf_Maya) October 30, 2015

if your reading this its my costume @Drake pic.twitter.com/spZmya6Vai — juliette ramirez (@juliette_ram) October 30, 2015

I think it’s safe to say that my costume was a success. @Drake pic.twitter.com/MdgKP2k846 — Reham (@rs_uh) October 31, 2015