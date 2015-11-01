Big Shocker… Everyone Was Drake for Halloween This Year

The beauty of the stunning vastness of the internet is that it allows us to follow our personal compasses through the stacks of history, to burrow deep into individualistic principalities of taste, crossing paths over key cultural and political events but otherwise flying off to parts unknown, curating interests distinctly our own. Halloween’s a great time to come together and celebrate our differences and the disparate pieces of pop culture that we identify with, the characters and the moments that carry us through the year. Let’s see what everyone came up with!