Watch Ex Hex’s So-80s-It-Hurts New Video for “Don’t Wanna Lose”

Photo by Jonah Takagi
Ex Hex may feature the monster talents of perennial badasses Mary Timony (Helium, Wild Flag), Laura Harris (Aquarium) and Betsey Wright (The Fire Tapes), but the DC good-time rock’n’roll band’s new video for “Don’t Wanna Lose” is all sly, kitschy fun. The smoky, pink-stained, so-80s-it-hurts-so-good clip was directed by Laura Jean Gallagher and is (obviously) inspired by Ladies and Gentlemen, The Fabulous Stains! which is (obviously) a picture-perfect reference for this powerful trio to make.
You know you wanna watch it:
Ex Hex on tour:
Jan 22 Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club
Jan 23 Birmingham, AL – The Bottletree Cafe
Jan 24 Memphis, TN – Hi-Tone Cafe
Feb 05 Washington, DC – The Dr. Martens Store (free, all ages)
Feb 09 London, UK – Rough Trade East
Feb 10 London, UK – Water Rats
Feb 11 Leeds, UK – Brudenell
Feb 12 Manchester, UK – Soup Kitchen
Feb 13 Glasgow, UK – Broadcast
Feb 14 Bristol, UK – The Louisiana
Feb 15 Brighton, UK – Green Door Store
Feb 17 Paris, FR – Divan du Monde LSFM
Feb 18 Lille, FR – La Peniche
Feb 19 Hamburg, DE – Hafenklang
Feb 20 Berlin, DE – Indiekollektiv @ Magnet
Feb 21 Cologne, DE – King Georg
Feb 22 Schorndorf, DE – Club Manufaktur
Feb 24 Zurich, CH – Hafenkneipe
Feb 25 Lausanne, CH – Le Romandie
Feb 26 Milano, IT – Lo Fi
Feb 27 Rome, IT – Traffic Club
Feb 28 Bologna, IT – Covo Club
Mar 02 Vienna, AT – Chelsea
Mar 03 Oslo, NO – John Dee
Mar 04 Stockholm, SE – Lilla Hotellbaren
Mar 05 Copenhagen, DK – Loppen
Mar 06 Amsterdam, NL – de Nieuwe Anita
Mar 07 De Eemhof, NL – Where The Wild Things Are Festival
Mar 08 Antwerp, BE – Trix
Mar 11 Athens, GR – Six D.O.G.S.
Apr 17 Winston-Salem, NC – Phuzz Phest
Apr 23 New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge
Apr 24 Allston, MA – Great Scott
Apr 25 Providence, RI – The Parlour
Apr 26 Philadelphia, PA – Boot & Saddle
May 01 Washington, DC – Black Cat
May 29 Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound
Jun 12 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg (Northside Festival)