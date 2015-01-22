Watch Ex Hex’s So-80s-It-Hurts New Video for “Don’t Wanna Lose”

Photo by Jonah Takagi

Ex Hex may feature the monster talents of perennial badasses Mary Timony (Helium, Wild Flag), Laura Harris (Aquarium) and Betsey Wright (The Fire Tapes), but the DC good-time rock’n’roll band’s new video for “Don’t Wanna Lose” is all sly, kitschy fun. The smoky, pink-stained, so-80s-it-hurts-so-good clip was directed by Laura Jean Gallagher and is (obviously) inspired by Ladies and Gentlemen, The Fabulous Stains! which is (obviously) a picture-perfect reference for this powerful trio to make.

Videos by VICE

You know you wanna watch it:

Ex Hex on tour:

Jan 22 Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club

Jan 23 Birmingham, AL – The Bottletree Cafe

Jan 24 Memphis, TN – Hi-Tone Cafe

Feb 05 Washington, DC – The Dr. Martens Store (free, all ages)

Feb 09 London, UK – Rough Trade East

Feb 10 London, UK – Water Rats

Feb 11 Leeds, UK – Brudenell

Feb 12 Manchester, UK – Soup Kitchen

Feb 13 Glasgow, UK – Broadcast

Feb 14 Bristol, UK – The Louisiana

Feb 15 Brighton, UK – Green Door Store

Feb 17 Paris, FR – Divan du Monde LSFM

Feb 18 Lille, FR – La Peniche

Feb 19 Hamburg, DE – Hafenklang

Feb 20 Berlin, DE – Indiekollektiv @ Magnet

Feb 21 Cologne, DE – King Georg

Feb 22 Schorndorf, DE – Club Manufaktur

Feb 24 Zurich, CH – Hafenkneipe

Feb 25 Lausanne, CH – Le Romandie

Feb 26 Milano, IT – Lo Fi

Feb 27 Rome, IT – Traffic Club

Feb 28 Bologna, IT – Covo Club

Mar 02 Vienna, AT – Chelsea

Mar 03 Oslo, NO – John Dee

Mar 04 Stockholm, SE – Lilla Hotellbaren

Mar 05 Copenhagen, DK – Loppen

Mar 06 Amsterdam, NL – de Nieuwe Anita

Mar 07 De Eemhof, NL – Where The Wild Things Are Festival

Mar 08 Antwerp, BE – Trix

Mar 11 Athens, GR – Six D.O.G.S.

Apr 17 Winston-Salem, NC – Phuzz Phest

Apr 23 New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge

Apr 24 Allston, MA – Great Scott

Apr 25 Providence, RI – The Parlour

Apr 26 Philadelphia, PA – Boot & Saddle

May 01 Washington, DC – Black Cat

May 29 Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound

Jun 12 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg (Northside Festival)