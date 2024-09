Last night, Drake had the absolute night of his life. He performed with Rihanna at the Brits, then dodged right outta there to head to the Section Boyz show in Shoreditch, where he joined the the South London rap crew alongside Skepta to shutdown their headline gig in style. Here’s all the photos from the show, as taken by Ashley Verse. Read more about Drake’s night out here, and read our full review of the Brit Awards here.