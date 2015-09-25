Experts Say Man Buns Are Making Young Men Go Bald

(Screen shot via)

Man bun-wearers beware: the constant strain the hairstyle places on the hairline could cause acute baldness. Speaking to Mic, Mississippi dermatologist Sabra Sullivan says traction alopecia caused by the hairdo is very common: “I see it probably once or twice a week.”

The condition occurs as a direct result of wearing hair tied tightly for long periods of time, initiating baldness around the sufferer’s forehead and temple regions. This form of alopecia isn’t new or gender specific, having previously affected women who frequently pulled their hair into overly tight pony tails.



Sullivan cautions “traction alopecia in men is becoming more common”, adding that long-term man bun-wearers face permanent scarring and irreversible follicle death due to the constant “traction on the hair follicles that the hair is not really meant to take”.

Essentially, it may be time for man bun-wearers to consider a new look, unless they want to pay for hair implants. However, if this isn’t an option, Sullivan says wearers should at the very least keep their bun loose: “The idea is not to pull so tight. You don’t want to have to go for hair transplants later.”



