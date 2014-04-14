Exploring the Wide World of the #Frat Tag on Soundcloud

If there’s one thing we know about music, it’s that it’s dope as fuck. It’s great for when you want to think about stuff, but it’s even greater when you want to turn the fuck up and party. Science has shown us that no one—and I mean absolutely no one—knows how to turn up better than dudes in frats. But what if you’re trying to put your Phi Delt bros in such a state of turnt-up shock that their neon tank tops catch on fire and are replaced by even brighter neon tank tops? You can’t do that with normal music that people have listened to already. This is why the SoundCloud tag #frat exists. I dived into the sweaty, STD-ridden abyss that is #frat on SoundCloud, and now that I’ve come back up for air (and Valtrex) this is what I to show for myself. I rated these songs on a scale of one to five red Solo cups, because that’s what you’re supposed to do with these types of things. So, join me down the Red-Solo-Cup-bricked road and find out if these songs are fratting hard, or hardly fratting.

For some reason, the dude who made this song won’t let you embed it on your website, which is flagrantly unfratty. Fortunately, the Mike Posner-lite vocals, slut-shaming lyrics, and unlicensed sample of Rick Springfield’s “Jessie’s Girl” place this right back in the basement of the Frat Castle, naked, being beaten by upper-classmen with dead fish, right where it belongs.



Drew Millard was never in a frat in college, but probably would have done really well in one. He’s on Twitter – @drewmillard