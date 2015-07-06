It’s Shark Week! So Here’s Fake Shark’s Video for “Cheap Thrills”

We love sharks: Noisey editor Kyle Kramer is our very own left shark, and it’s Shark Week on the Discovery Channel, so it seems only appropriate to premiere Fake Shark’s new video “Cheap Thrills.” Formerly Fake Shark-Real Zombie! the oddball trio have cycled through various sonic incarnations since their 2005 inception. Like, it’s hard to believe the day-glo, hip-hop, odd-pop of “Get Weird” was created by the same people who penned this new single, but having chopped their name in half the band have tightened their focus, to make upcoming record, Faux Real —which also features Kool Keith—a less genre-skippy affair.

“With the name change, I was inspired to try writing from a perspective that was less whimsical,” explains singer Kevvy. “I wrote and recorded over half the album in Hollywood at Kat Von D’s house, where I was surrounded by gothic and religious literature and I allowed it to influence my words, which I think you can hear.”

“Cheap Thrills” is, like it says in the title, cheaply shot on green screen so the look is very public access TV In the 90s. Or The Word—for you British aficionados. It’s also very punk-funk with plenty of clanging cowbell (or is that the rim of the snare?) and fuzzy hip-swivelling bass (think Radio 4). Oh and the video it was directed by Steve Bays—singer of Hot Hot Heat—who’s also responsible for producing the song. This may be less whimsical than previous efforts, but there’s still plenty of hooks lurking here.