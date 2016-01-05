Watch Fall Out Boy’s NSYNC Themed Music Video Featuring Demi Lovato and Actual NSYNC

Fall Out Boy just released a music video for “Irresistable”, the opening track from their 2015 album American Beauty/American Psycho, but this is no ordinary music video. Please sit down while I try to explain.

Remember NSYNC’s 2000 video for “It’s Gonna Be Me”, where (as well as perfectly choreographed dancing) the group members appear as animated plastic doll versions of themselves and punch through the front of their boxes to try to attract the attention of the woman shopping so she can purchase them? It’s a metaphor for sex and love and consumerism or something. Anyway, “Irresistable” is essentially the emo timeline version of that. Like, this is what all the Hot Topic kids felt like while everyone was lusting over Justin Timberlake.

The track features Demi Lovato, so she’s in the video, and there are also cameos from real life former NSYNC members Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick. If that wasn’t meta enough, it’s also directed by Wayne Isham, who directed the original NSYNC video. I know, right? There’s a lot going on so I’ll just let the YouTube description speak for itself:

“What if in the NSYNC video for “It’s Gonna Be Me” there was an analog to the story? Where in the same store there was a dollar bin full of toys that no one really wanted that would band together like the misfit, offbrand little outsiders they were. “Irresistible” is the video for that story, it’s about the toys no one ever wanted come to life.”

Watch below.

