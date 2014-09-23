Fart Metal Is Exactly What It Sounds Like (Metal with Farts)

Are you one of those people who believes that all metal sounds like shit? Well, here’s a newsflash for you: Not all metal sounds like shit. Some metal rips. Some metal slays. And some metal rules. But in the case of YouTube user 66Samus, metal does, quite literally, sound like shit.

In the video entitled “FART METAL,” you’re delivered pretty much what you’re promised: a metal song composed of farts. And not just any farts, bean-induced mega-farts. In to the video’s description, 66Samus (real name: Samus Paulicelli) clarifies: “every fart you hear is real and came from my own butt-hole :) :) :).” Those three smiley faces instill confidence in us that they are in fact coming from his butthole. So remember the next time you blindly call all metal shitty: No it’s not. Just this metal. And also, Dragonforce.

(PS: If the Pulitzer prize people are looking for an address to mail an award for outstanding achievement in the field of music journalism, they can mail it straight to the VICE offices. Thanks!)

via MetalInjection