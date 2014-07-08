These Hippies Are Camping in the Forest to Rid Scotland of Its Nukes

On the banks of Gare Loch, on the west coast of Scotland, a bunch of anti-nuke-hippie-peaceniks are taking on the might of the British armed forces and its nuclear submarines by living in caravans. Faslane Peace Camp has occupied the roadside verge preceding HM Naval Base Clyde, home to the UK’s Trident nuclear missile submarines, for 32 years – more than three decades of sleeping in the forest to rid the UK of nukes.

The independence referendum is making the possibility of a nuke free Scotland less remote than ever. Meanwhile in London, the government is striking a deal tying the UK’s nuclear future closer to the US. I decided it was a good time to pay the camp a visit. In the forest sat 11 caravans and two retired buses. The camp was decorated exactly as you would expect – like a bad trip. Painted peace symbols and flowers are interspersed with doomsday frescos of nuclear monsters eating humanity. Then there are the daubed motivational slogans like, “DON’T BE A COG IN THE MACHINE, BE A SPANNER IN THE WORKS!

Last March, two Peace Campers, Heather Stewart and Jamie Watson broke into the Naval Base and climbed on board a nuclear powered Astute submarine. They stood on the deck ringing its bell, as a gaggle of surprised police officers came running.

“How the hell did you get in here?” One of the officers asked as they were being arrested. It seemed a logical question, given the razor wire, the security cameras, the motion-activated alarms that run across the perimeter fence, and the patrols that circle the base.

“At least part of me thinks it’s still worth a try,” Heather told me. Jamie then described the action in measured, tactical prose, like an SAS commander describing a successful raid. Heather then re-told a more convincingly bumbling account and showed me the tears in her trousers from the razor wire. “We hadn’t expected to get that far,” Heather laughed, “we aren’t exactly a crack team.”

Somehow, they managed it: in muddy trousers and woolly hats the pair strolled past dozing security guards on to the submarine.

But, having been arrested and after 33 hours in custody, the pair emerged to discover that nobody else cared. The media wasn’t much interested in publicising their exploits and, except for some backslapping within the peace movement, the world moved on without noticing.

The moral outrage that nuclear weapons once fuelled has long subsided and conversations now focus almost exclusively on their mind-boggling expense and the jobs that depend on their existence. “It’s one of the most disheartening campaigns to be a part of really, because it’s been going 60 years and it’s got nowhere. They just keep getting better ones,” said Heather.

Mark Creaney, a former punk from Inverness, who had been living at the camp for six months, agreed. “Most people don’t consider them the prime threat to our planet. It’s a bronze medal campaign,” he said.

The activists are holding out for Scottish independence. September’s Referendum is returning Trident to the limelight as the Yes Campaign dangles promises of a nuclear free Scotland. But in London, government ministers have other plans. They’ve been quietly meeting with American counterparts to renegotiate a treaty that would wrap up Britain’s nuclear future with the United States. The 1958 UK-US Mutual Defense Agreement (MDA) has long facilitated cooperation between the US and the UK on nuclear technology. However, according to the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) “collaboration between the two countries under the MDA has evolved to the extent that the boundary between the design and construction of UK and US warheads has blurred.”

A RUSI paper published in March explains that many of the “components within the UK’s current warhead are supplied by the US under the MDA, and the UK presently lacks the capability to develop domestic alternatives.” As such, “The future of the UK’s nuclear arsenal is therefore inextricably linked to that of the US.” The revised MDA is likely to be signed any day now.

We cycled to the top of a hill above Faslane and gaze at the bustling complex below with the Trident submarines in view. Between the red heather and the mountains on the horizon, the military base looked like a radioactive bunion on an otherwise beautiful landscape.

Britain currently maintains a stockpile of 225 Trident warheads, the majority of which are stored between active submarines and the Armaments Depot, across the water, in Coulport. Alarmingly, a recent report from the MoD disclosed that between 2008 and 2012 there were 262 nuclear safety incidents at the bases.

Given these alarming safety stats coming from a base storing loads of bombs that could bring on an apocalypse, you’d be forgiven for imagining locals would support the Peace Camp’s long protest, but the activists aren’t popular with the neighbours. At night cars blare past the campsite and pound their horns, with drivers yelling “Fucking hippies!” at the beleaguered hippies.

The nearby town of Helensburgh has a population of around 16,000. Trident alone is responsible for 520 jobs, while the base employs 7,000 navy and civilian staff across its programmes. Labour MSP, Jackie Baille, claims that Trident is responsible for over 11,000 jobs in the region. Without it, she argues, Helensburgh would be turned into a “ghost town”.

Every Wednesday they stage a vigil at the South Gate of the Naval base. Four Peace Campers and two CND members is all that could be mustered when I visited. They huddle under hooded anoraks while an older CND man waved a flag at no one in particular. Cars and buses filed out of the base in spurts. Some offered small waves of encouragement. A few flipped the bird. “You’re all heroes”, somebody shouted, sarcastically. Most just stared.

“Even if it’s just five people standing at a gate every week – it’s not really a thorn in your side – but maybe it just makes you aware: Your way is not the only way,” said Mark with an optimism bordering on delusion.

“I thought it would happen after Fukushima,” said Mark. “The revolution’ll be this year: the fracking will do it, when the middle class can’t insure their houses,” prophesised another camper.

Jamie was banking on the referendum. “The people of Scotland will send a message that these things are not welcome here and happily there’s no where else for them to go… And the camp will be here for as long as it takes.”

Who knows, perhaps if Scotland parts ways with the rest of the UK, they won’t have to live in the forest any more. Otherwise, I feel like they might be there for some time.

