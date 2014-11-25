Fat White Family’s New Video For “Is It Raining In Your Mouth” Will Teach You About the Wonders of Psychedelics

Fat White Family have kept their clothes on long enough to make the new “Is It Raining In Your Mouth” video. The heavily-saturated and colorful video comes from the band’s Champagne Holocaust LP, out now via Fat Possum Records. Check it out above, and look for the band on the road at the dates below. Be prepared to see lots of skin.

FAT WHITE FAMILY on TOUR

Saturday 13 December 2014 Baby’s All Right, Brooklyn, NY, US

Saturday 20 December 2014 Baby’s All Right, Brooklyn, NY, US

Monday 26 January 2015 Village Underground, London, UK

Friday 20 February 2015 O2 Academy Leeds, Leeds, UK

Sunday 22 February 2015 O2 ABC, Glasgow, UK

Tuesday 24 February 2015 Rock City, Nottingham, UK

Thursday 26 February 2015 The Ritz, Manchester, UK

Friday 27 February 2015 O2 Academy Oxford, Oxford, UK

Saturday 28 February 2015 The Institute, Digbeth, UK

Tuesday 03 March 2015 Pyramids Centre, Portsmouth, UK

Wednesday 04 March 2015 The Forum, London, UK